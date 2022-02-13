Lara Trump falsely claims 'cities were literally being burned to the ground' by Black Lives Matter
President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump speaking to Fox News. (Image via screengrab.)

When promoting the Canadian truck driver protest on Sunday, Fox host Lara Trump claimed that the halting of trade between Canada and Detroit pales compared to the summer of 2020.

According to her, "cities were literally being burned to the ground" by Black Lives Matter protesters. In fact, no cities were "burned to the ground," or that likely would have made national news. There were certainly fires set. An Atlanta Wendy's was burned to the ground after police killed Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot.

In Washington, D.C., small fires were set with newspaper boxes. That week, 15 people were arrested. No buildings were burned to the ground, nor did BLM protesters ravage the U.S. Capitol building.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, approximately $11 million in damage was done from the violence that leveled some buildings, but they were isolated to predominantly Black neighborhoods. To put that in context, the Capitol attack will cost upwards of $30 million.

A tornado outbreak across Kentucky resulted in "5,000 points of destruction in the 12 counties," said Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael E. Dossett. The estimated cost by AccuWeather "across the four states hit by the tornadoes will exceed $18 billion — much of the costs will be in Kentucky." In those cases, actual cities were leveled to the ground.

Workers in Michigan are expected to lose as much as $51 million in wages due to the Canadian trucker protest, says one estimation by the Anderson Economic Group. They are protesting the vaccine mandate, but 80 percent of the truckers have already been vaccinated.

See Lara Trump in the video below:


