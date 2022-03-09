'Black Panther' director placed in handcuffs after bank teller mistakes him for a robber
"Black Panther" and "Creed" director Ryan Coogler was detained by police and placed in handcuffs after the staff at a Bank of America in Atlanta thought he was a bank robber, Complex reports.

The incident took place back in January when Coogler tried to make a withdrawal from his account while wearing a mask and sunglasses. He then passed the teller a note that read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller apparently misinterpreted the note as a robbery, and called police.

When the police arrived, they also detained two people waiting for Coogler in an SUV outside the bank after putting Coogler in handcuffs.

TMZ reports that police quickly realized it was a mistake but Coogler asked for the badge numbers of all the responding officers. TMZ's report also said that the police's report described the teller as a pregnant Black woman.

“This situation should never have happened,” Coogler said in a statement to Variety. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

