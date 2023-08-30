Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat gets another new challenger: report
Kyrsten Sinema / Gage Skidmore.

Blake Masters may have failed in his 2022 campaign effort for the U.S. Senate, but he's trying again, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with his plans.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who switched parties after it became clear she couldn't win a Democratic primary.

Masters' campaign in 2022 was heavily supported by billionaire Peter Thiel, and pumped in $15 million for a pro-Masters super PAC. It's unknown if Thiel will be willing to do that again in 2024.

Due to the growing distaste for Sinema among Democrats, there is a concern that the seat could become a Republican pickup with Sinema splitting the vote between her and leading Democratic candidate, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-) in a three-way race.

There were questions of whether the temptation could draw Republican Kari Lake into the race, setting Masters "on a collision course," the report explained. County Sheriff Mark Lamb has already announced that he intends to run for the seat, but he's not bringing in any "significant" money.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.

