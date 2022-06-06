One of former President Donald Trump's hand-picked candidates is blaming mass shootings on Black people.

The Daily Beast reported that Blake Masters, a tech-bro and protégé to PayPal founder Peter Thiel, is taking a different turn to fix mass shootings.

It’s “Black people, frankly," the senate hopeful explained.

He thinks that mass shootings are happening more frequently due to gang violence, which he associates with Black people. He told the Jeff Oravits Show that “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence.”



“It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly,” Masters explained. “And the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that."

The facts don't confirm that, however, as mass shootings like the ones in Buffalo, Tulsa and Uvalde had nothing to do with gang violence. Masters is also a believer in the "great replacement" conspiracy theory that people of color are coming into the U.S. to take over. At the same time, however, he went off on Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation, saying most people don't want to talk about race.

Masters has been called an "immigration patriot" by the white supremacist website VDARE.

"Republicans frequently cite urban gang violence, most often in Chicago, in attempts to tap out of the gun control debate," the Beast reported. "While their redirections are often as misleading as they are cliche, those officials aren’t always as forthright as Masters about the racial undertones."



He then complained that the administration doesn't care about stopping gang violence. According to Masters, ghost guns and pistol braces are about law-abiding citizens. Ghost guns are those that don't have a serial number. Thus it can't be traced when used in a crime.



Read the full report at the Daily Beast.