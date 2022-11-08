Blake Masters says Mitch McConnell 'hates' him — that's why he'll vote to replace the GOP senate leader
Photo via Gage Skidmore

The closing argument for Arizona Republican senate candidate Blake Masters is he knows that the top GOP leader can't stand him.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the candidate partially bankrolled by billionaire Peter Thiel doesn't have any friends waiting for him in Washington if he wins on Tuesday.

“I certainly think we need new leadership,” Masters said of McConnell.

“I think it's pretty clear that Chuck Schumer owns Mark Kelly,” he said of the Democratic leader and his Senate opponent, former Republican Astronaut, Mark Kelly.

McConnell withdrew $9.6 million in ads for his campaign. Thiel responded by begging McConnell to come back with cash and that he'd match a $1 million donation.

Masters also told the crowd he'd kill funding to Ukraine, which is fighting an invasion by Russia.

McConnell “will not own me, McConnell doesn't love me. And clearly, he had a chance to help. He didn't do it,” Masters continued. “He doesn't want me in there, but he's about to be stuck with me.”

Arizona generally likes candidates that are fighting their own party like the late Sen. John McCain. But Sen. Krysten Sinema is facing considerable backlash from back home.

“I would never call myself a moderate, proud to be conservative and bold in service of a common sensical agenda,” he said.

Read the full report from the Wall Street Journal.

