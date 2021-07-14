Florida man hired assassin to kill ex-girlfriend -- and planned to frame Black Lives Matter for her death

51-year-old Florida resident Daniel Slater was arrested last year for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-girlfriend, her sister and the sister's husband.

But new facts reveal that he was trying to pin it on Black Lives Matter, NBC News reported.



The new court documents describe how Slater recruited someone described by prosecutors as an "associate" to conduct the assassinations in June 2020.

"Slater pointed out a window in the home, explained how [the sister] and her [husband] sat in their living room at specific times, and told the [associate] to shoot the victims through the window during one of those times," according to the court documents.

At the time, protests from George Floyd's murder were happening all over the country, so Slater told the associate to spray paint "Black Lives Matter" on the home after they'd been killed. The point was to "make it appear as if members of that movement were responsible."

Little did Slater know, however, that this associate was secretly working with the FBI, who promptly arrested him after being informed of the plot.

Slater had faced a maximum of 90 years in prison but now he'll get a maximum of 10 years thanks to a plea agreement.

Read the full report.