Blaming US for protests, Cuba official says actions could trigger exodus from the island
Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez speaks during a press conference to denounce the intensification of the United States blockade despite the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Havana, on October 22, 2020. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/AFP/TNS

Accusing the U.S. of masterminding and financing the massive protests in Cuba this week, the island’s foreign minister issued a veiled threat that American actions could trigger a new exodus of Cubans to the United States. “I accuse the government of the United States of being directly involved and of having serious responsibility in the incidents that occurred on July 11 and I warn again that it will be responsible for the consequences that arise,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said, adding the U.S. is risking the “incitement of irregular and disorderly migratory flows between the two coun...