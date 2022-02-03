Georgia sheriff charged after allegedly fondling a woman's breast at a hotel bar

A Georgia sheriff has been charged with sexual battery after he allegedly fondled a women's breasts at a hotel bar last month, The Daily Beast reports.

Authorities say Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody "intentionally" fondled the woman without her consent. He was apparently attending a three-day winter training conference for the Georgia Sheriff’s Association at the hotel. After gathering statements from “multiple witnesses,” authorities obtained an arrest warrant on Jan. 28.

“This remains an active sexual battery investigation,” Delk wrote in a statement, adding that it “will not be offering any additional statements.”

