WATCH: Activist slammed to the ground by cops during Iowa capitol protest

According to The Blaze, an anti-racism protest in the Iowa State Capitol turned to chaos after police forcibly arrested a young protester they accused of "assaulting" them.

"Members of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement Collective were inside the Capitol building demonstrating against 'racist and dangerous' bills, We Are Iowa reported," wrote Dave Urbanski. "The proposed legislation would increase immunity for police and increase penalties for some protest-related offenses, the Des Moines Register reported."

Mulvihill has been charged with assaulting a police officer, although a fellow protester told the Register she didn't see her assaulting the officer "whatsoever."

"According to a criminal complaint the Register said it reviewed, Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dylan Hernandez stated that Josie Mulvihill asked him and Trooper Dalton Grell for their names and badge numbers," said the report. "The paper added that Hernandez also stated in the complaint that while he and Grell were about to leave for another assignment, Mulvihill 'pushed my arm in an attempt to gain my attention.'"

According to the report, after Mulvihill was arrested and pushed to the ground, protesters pushed back, resulting in a chaotic scene. One of them can be heard on video shouting "She's a f**king kid, bro!"

Watch the incident below:

BLM Protesters Stormed Iowa State Capitol to Try to “kill" Legislative Bills They Opposed www.youtube.com