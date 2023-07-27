Bo Goldman, screenwriter of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘Scent of a Woman,’ dies at 90

From left to right: Anne Archer with Bo Goldman and John Lithgow. - Lisa Rose/Zuma Press/TNS
Bo Goldman, an Oscar winner known for penning the screen adaptation novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” has died at age 90. The two-time Academy Award winner passed away Tuesday in Helendale, California, son-in-law and Oscar-nominated “Tár” director Todd Field confirmed to The New York Times. Field did not specify a cause of death for the New York City-born scribe, who also took home an Academy Award for 1980′s “Melvin and Howard.” “People call him the screenwriter’s screenwriter,” said Martin Brest, who directed “Scent of a Woman” and “Meet Joe Black” — both written by Goldman. “I called...