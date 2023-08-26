'The Price is Right' legend Bob Barker dead at 99

However, as Psaki explained, that boost to his campaign could be short-lived with the now-infamous photo later being used to dissuade independent voters from supporting the now four-time indicted Trump.

According to the current MSNBC host, Trump "...thinks this is a political winner for him," but one GOP lawmaker claimed it will come back to haunt him instead.

"As New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R)told me in an interview that airs Sunday, 'independents hate it," she wrote before adding, "The fact remains that Trump is going to need to expand his voting base to win a general election. Yes, Trump has turned politics on its head. But it’s very unlikely independents and moderates in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Phoenix or Detroit are going to become more likely to vote for Trump because he has was booked in the Fulton County Jail."

The photo she added will give the Democrats a powerful tool to use to scoop up voters who are on the fence.

"This photo will be shared on every text thread in America. Sometimes, images are more persuasive than anything. And it is hard to imagine that this image, of Trump scowling into the police camera, will make him more appealing to anyone who is not already a hardcore supporter, " she predicted.