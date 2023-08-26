'The Price is Right' legend Bob Barker dead at 99

Bob Barker attends the set of 'The Price Is Right' at CBS Television City on November 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. JB Lacroix/WireImage
Legendary "The Price is Right" gameshow host Bob Barker died today.
He was 99.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” publicist Roger Neal said in a statement Saturday, as reported by NBC News.
Barker became the host of "The Price is Right" in 1972 and held that post, along with his iconic skinny microphone, until 2007.
