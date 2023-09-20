Arizona elections director who pushed voter fraud resigns just 5 months into job: report

An Arizona elections director who pushed 2020 election voter fraud conspiracy theories has resigned just five months after being hired, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Bob Bartelsmeyer took over as elections director for Cochise County in April, chosen by two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Bartelsmeyer had publicly shared memes on his personal Facebook page supporting Trump’s allegations of fraud and promoting the false claims that Dominion voting machines manipulated the outcome while elections director in La Paz County. He said in his resignation that he will return to that post, the report said.

Among the claims Bartelsmeyer had made were social media posts endorsing Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election as stolen and electronic voting machines were rigged.

READ MORE: McCarthy being eaten by the 'right-wing monster' he unleashed to 'serve his ambitions': columnist