Bob Menendez's wife under investigation by federal prosecutors for receiving gifts and favors

New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez's wife is under investigation by federal prosecutors who are trying to determine whether she received gifts or services from individuals who sought favors from the lawmaker, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The probe into Menendez’s wife, Nadine Arslanian, is separate from a 2015 corruption case brought by prosecutors against Menendez which ended in a mistrial.

"The probe dates back to at least 2019. Late that year, court records show, federal investigators executed search warrants at the home and office of Wael Hana, the founder of IS EG Halal, an Edgewater, N.J., company that was designated the only business allowed to certify halal meat being exported to Egypt. Mr. Hana is an associate of Ms. Arslanian, according to the people familiar with the matter," the Wall Street Journal's report stated. "Prosecutors were investigating possible undisclosed foreign lobbying in the U.S. and other potential violations of federal law, according to court documents filed in 2020 by Lawrence Lustberg, a lawyer for Mr. Hana, who was seeking the return of property seized by the government."

Media reports about the couple's 2020 wedding described Arslanian as an international businesswoman. In a 2020 video posted to YouTube, Arslanian said she attended New York University and studied international politics.

Read the full report over at the Wall Street Journal.