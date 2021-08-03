Newly released body cam video shows shock and confusion as officers arrive at collapsed Surfside condo

Body cam video taken by the first three Surfside officers on the scene of the Champlain Tower South condo collapse has been released by the town this Tuesday, showing thick clouds of dust, wreckage, and cries of help from people trapped in the rubble, the Miami Herald reports.

"Where are you? Are you okay?" an officer can he yelling.

A woman responds: "No.

"Anybody down there injured?" the officer asks.

"Yes," someone responded. "An old lady."

The footage released shows another officer coming across a man who said he just came down from the 12th floor penthouse.

"I was on my phone. I heard something, like, fall. Not a big deal," the man said. "All of a sudden I hear, like it's a f***ing jet like through my bathroom."

In another video, an officer makes his way down a walkway while voices can be heard in the background.

"Help me," the voice says.

Watch the video below, via the Miami Herald.







