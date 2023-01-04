Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker

As the U.S. House of Representatives proved unable to elect a speaker Tuesday after three votes, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado emerged as one of the Republicans leading the charge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy.



Boebert, the only Colorado Republican in the House who did not support McCarthy, voted for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for speaker in all votes Tuesday, though Jordan has said he doesn’t want the role and nominated McCarthy ahead of the second ballot.

Boebert has been a key negotiating member of the House Freedom Caucus voicing opposition to McCarthy’s candidacy.

All six of Colorado’s Democratic representatives voted for Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York for speaker, while Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn maintained their support of McCarthy.

Before the first votes were cast Tuesday, Boebert told reporters that the group of Republicans against McCarthy presented him a plan Monday evening that would have gotten him their votes to become speaker, but he rejected the offer.

“I have been working every day to unify the Republican Party for the American people,” Boebert said. “And yesterday we had a deal that was not a selfish deal in any way for Kevin McCarthy, to get him the gavel on the first ballot, and he eagerly dismissed us.”

Jordan and McCarthy, the only two Republicans left with votes in their favor by the end of the day, both were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol, and were later referred to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to testify.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Democratic Reps.-elect Yadira Caraveo and Brittany Pettersen emphasized that the Democratic Party is united in looking to get right to work without “playing politics.” The Democratic Party unanimously supported Jeffries in each vote Tuesday.

It was the first time since 1923 that Congress has failed to elect a speaker of the House on its first vote. In all three votes, Jeffries had the most votes — but not a majority — of any candidate, due to the Republican split.

Congress adjourned for the day after a third vote saw no candidate for speaker reach the necessary 218 votes. The House will reconvene Wednesday, but new members can’t be sworn into office until a speaker is elected.





