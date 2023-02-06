Boebert, Greene, Cruz, others decry ‘demonic’ Grammys
Kim Petras, left, and Sam Smith attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Most Grammy viewers experienced live performances from the nation’s top recording artists Sunday night, but right-wing activists saw a Satanic conspiracy theory. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., needed until Monday morning to process her disdain. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” the anti-vax conspiracy theorist tweeted. She also ranted about last week’s announcement that the ironically named Satanic Temple — a “nontheistic religious organization” — planned to provide abortion assistance in New Mexico. “American Christians need to get to wo...