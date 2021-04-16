'That's all you got?': Lauren Boebert buried for glib comment after mass shooting in Indianapolis

Screenshot
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) fired off a tweet Friday morning in the wake of the latest mass shooting that left a lot of people scratching their heads.
"Mass shootings are illegal," she wrote without further comment.
Baffled as to what point Boebert was trying to make, her critics chimed in on the comment thread beneath her tweet.
@laurenboebert why yes they are. and the person with the gun also had it legally. so what are you going to do about… https://t.co/ZLk3dgJAus— pollyanna thibodeau (@pollyanna thibodeau)1618584923.0
@laurenboebert No shit Sherlock?! Too bad there's such easy access to things that can cause mass shootings and ju… https://t.co/25YBUmmCXO— Ferris Bueller (@Ferris Bueller)1618584423.0
@laurenboebert Just figuring that out are ya? Did all of you work on that one or did ya think of it yourself...what… https://t.co/tRCjoEMLdR— Steve (@Steve)1618584573.0
@laurenboebert That's it, that's all you got? Mass shootings are done by the people you call "law-abiding gun owners." UNTIL THEY ARE NOT.— "International Strategery" (Ret.) (@"International Strategery" (Ret.))1618584468.0
@laurenboebert Good, Lauren! And what do we need to do about it? Take your time, sound it out...— Especially Mad Scientist (@Especially Mad Scientist)1618584458.0
@laurenboebert As always you have no solutions for anything. Just. Welllll it is what it is. Sorry that ain’t fucki… https://t.co/KJfs2fhacc— M.P.F🏴☠️ (@M.P.F🏴☠️)1618584426.0
@laurenboebert Gun owners need at start taking responsibility. Y’all can’t handle it.— Kimbra BC (@Kimbra BC)1618584403.0
@laurenboebert So is storming the capitol, but here we are— name cannot be blank (@name cannot be blank)1618584641.0
@laurenboebert They’re being committed by people who purchased their weapons legally, though.— PoliticalAF (@PoliticalAF)1618584447.0
@laurenboebert Too bad there was no way to prevent this.— Clay Moore (@Clay Moore)1618584531.0
@laurenboebert You felt you needed to Tweet this?— Lauren Phillips 💉⛰🌬💨 (@Lauren Phillips 💉⛰🌬💨)1618584909.0
@laurenboebert You should be illegal.... the blood is in your hands Lauren...I haven’t seen the open carry folks st… https://t.co/gbOmRwnDVE— Rodney White (@Rodney White)1618586618.0
@laurenboebert How are your gun rights going Lauren? Still need your semi automatics to "protect" you?— Just Some CoverUps Random (@Just Some CoverUps Random)1618584809.0
@laurenboebert Mah guns !! Mah freedums!! 2nd Amendment!! China!! Big tech !! Immigrants!! Wall!! Send money— Unstable_Genius (@Unstable_Genius)1618585650.0
@laurenboebert Wow, feel the warmth, empathy for victims, and Christian concern for the community. You're a disgrac… https://t.co/uFK11OZ6iG— Matt Keleher WØMDK (@Matt Keleher WØMDK)1618586091.0
@laurenboebert This is Lauren’s equivalent to “I can see Russia from my house.”— J Laserstein, Esq. 🔯🌊🚀🛰⚖️📜 (@J Laserstein, Esq. 🔯🌊🚀🛰⚖️📜)1618584690.0