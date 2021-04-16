'That's all you got?': Lauren Boebert buried for glib comment after mass shooting in Indianapolis
Screenshot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) fired off a tweet Friday morning in the wake of the latest mass shooting that left a lot of people scratching their heads.

"Mass shootings are illegal," she wrote without further comment.

Baffled as to what point Boebert was trying to make, her critics chimed in on the comment thread beneath her tweet.