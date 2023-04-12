Lauren Boebert to face primary challenge from Republican who thinks she is 'puerile' and 'not terribly informed'

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing yet another challenger, and this time it's from a fellow Republican who considers himself to "the left" of the controversial figure serving her second term as the Representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District.

Russ Andrews, a financial adviser and resident of Roaring Fork Valley in Western Colorado, is confident in his ability to separate himself from Boebert, his fellow conservative, according to Aspen Daily News. The news comes after reports that polls were showing a tough road for her reelection.

“It’s time for her to move on," Andrews said, according to the local news outlet. "She’s puerile, she’s truculent, she’s divisive, she’s not terribly informed, I don’t think. I don’t shoot from the hip. I’m willing to do my homework. I don’t see that from her.”

Andrews purportedly drew a distinction between himself and Boebert on political lines. Specifically, he noted that, despite being a conservative Republican, he is actually left of Boebert.

“I’m left of her. I’m not left of anybody, I didn’t think,” he reportedly said. “The difference between me and Lauren is age, maturity, wisdom and education. I’ve been thinking about, reading about, writing about and speaking about the conservative movement since literally before she was born.”

Among other specific policy positions, Andrews has purportedly chosen abortion as a wedge between himself and the controversial incumbent in the Republican primary in June 2024. He told Aspen Daily News that, while Boebert is against all abortions, Andrews hopes to find a compromise with Democrats that would include limiting abortions to between 12 and 23 weeks of pregnancy.

“We conservatives think the country has drifted too far to the left,” he said, the outlet reported. “We’re losing elections on one issue and that’s on abortions.”

Andrews added that he's going to "have to talk conservatives in our district into asking themselves, are you willing to swallow your values here, are you willing to swallow this virtue in favor of saving the country?”