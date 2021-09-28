Wife of Brazil's Trump-loving leader gets vaxxed in NYC -- and leaves Brazilians fuming about 'disrespect': report

On Monday, The New York Times reported that the wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stirred outrage in her home country following reports that she got vaccinated in New York City during the United Nations conference.
"Mrs. Bolsonaro's vaccination, disclosed by Mr. Bolsonaro on Thursday after their return home, generated more adverse publicity, apparently revealing the couple's lack of solidarity on that subject and — to some Brazilians — a disrespect by the Brazilian first lady for her country's own health system," reported Rick Gladstone.
This comes as four members of the Brazilian U.N. delegation tested positive for COVID-19.
Bolsonaro, a far-right politician and a friend of former President Donald Trump, has often promoted disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has also boosted unproven treatments for the virus including the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the livestock deworming medication ivermectin, both of which have become popular among Trump supporters in the U.S. where they are often prescribed through a right-wing telemedicine scheme.
Brazil has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, as the pandemic has cost the lives of nearly 600,000 Brazilians over the last two years.