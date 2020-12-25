Bombing feared after massive explosion rocks downtown Nashville

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, according to multiple reports from local media. Th explosion "was an intentional act," according to authorities.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told News 2 that a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings. Local residents reported feeling a large shaking around 6:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the explosion. Three injuries have been reported.

According to News Channel 5 reporter Phil Williams, Nashville firefighters are "concerned about potential vehicle bombs" and have cleared out the area.





The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management initially told News 2 that foul play was not suspected. But police later said the explosion "was an intentional act."

















See more reports on the situation below:



























