Bombing feared after massive explosion rocks downtown Nashville

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, according to multiple reports from local media. Th explosion "was an intentional act," according to authorities.
The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told News 2 that a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings. Local residents reported feeling a large shaking around 6:30 a.m.
It is unclear what caused the explosion. Three injuries have been reported.
According to News Channel 5 reporter Phil Williams, Nashville firefighters are "concerned about potential vehicle bombs" and have cleared out the area.
Photo from across river by @NC5's @KevWisniewski https://t.co/AdrUZ1GXHh— Phil Williams (@Phil Williams)1608903855.0
The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management initially told News 2 that foul play was not suspected. But police later said the explosion "was an intentional act."
BREAKING: A spokesperson for @MNPDNashville says they do believe this explosion on 2nd Ave in Downtown Nashville wa… https://t.co/TZS8SNiaZ1— Chris Davis (@Chris Davis)1608907487.0
#UPDATE: Don Aaron with Metro police says it appears the RV explosion "was an intentional act." The scene at 2nd/Co… https://t.co/yQJ5zX0uVd— Josh Breslow (@Josh Breslow)1608907380.0
See more reports on the situation below:
Buck McCoy is in downtown #Nashville right now and captured the horrifying scene there https://t.co/ex9ySOv6gT https://t.co/58vrnruGta— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1608904574.0
Here’s another video of the explosion in downtown #Nashville. Again from Buck McCoy. https://t.co/1OuYcyAaSw— Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰)1608902368.0
Oh my god! This video from downtown #Nashville of the explosion!!! This is from Buck McCoy on Facebook! https://t.co/xA1J8AgyGc— Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰 (@Ryan Graney👩🏻🦰)1608901719.0
Nashville this morning. https://t.co/ltqJJkYyaC— Keith Roysdon (@Keith Roysdon)1608903785.0
Heavy police and fire presence and large scale damage reported following an explosion in Downtown Nashville that se… https://t.co/e5hILZY0XI— Ford Sanders (@Ford Sanders)1608903771.0
We’re starting to see pictures of the damage as the sun comes up. Something caused a lot of damage this morning in… https://t.co/1sqqR2mYyF— Aaron Cantrell (@Aaron Cantrell)1608902159.0