Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) on Monday revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just days after she had to shelter with several Republican lawmakers who refused to wear face masks in close quarters.

"Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test," the 75-year-old Coleman wrote on Twitter. "I have tested positive."

In a followup tweet, Coleman tried to reassure constituents that she is resting safely at home.

"While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," she wrote.

Coleman had to shelter in place with mask-refusing Republicans last week while supporters of President Donald Trump rioted in the United States Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.