Border Patrol helicopter crashes in Oklahoma City
CPB helicopter crash

Two pilots escaped a fiery helicopter crash in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

According to KWTV, the aircraft belonged to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and had two pilots on board with no one else. According to the CPB, the pilots were OK.

"Firefighters used several hoses to blast high-pressure water at the burning wreckage. Reports say the pilots are out of the helicopter and no one else was inside the crashed chopper," reported KFOR TV.

The crash happened south of I-40.

See the live coverage from KWTV below:

Watch Live | Helicopter Crash In OKC



WATCH: Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is flying over the scene of a helicopter crash Wednesday at NW 10th and Council Rd. The Oklahoma City Fire...