More trouble for one-time Trump ally Boris Johnson -- cops now have photo of him holding beer during lockdown bash

Embattled United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a one-time ally of former President Donald Trump, has been plagued by scandal for the past several weeks over revelations that staff at his office threw multiple parties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, when the rest of the nation was under strict lockdown.

The Daily Mirror now reports that the police investigation into what Johnson knew about the parties has uncovered a photo of Johnson holding a beer during a birthday celebration that was thrown for him in June of 2020.

"The Prime Minister is pictured standing next to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is holding a soft drink, in No10’s Cabinet Room," the Mirror writes. "Sources said Mr Johnson appeared to be raising his can of Estrella beer towards the camera in a toast."

The Mirror also writes that the photo of Johnson "was thought to have been taken by Mr Johnson’s official taxpayer-funded photographer who was documenting the event."

When news first emerged of parties at 10 Downing Street during lockdown late last year, Johnson denied that any such parties had taken place before a firehose of evidence revealed that not only were there parties, but that Johnson had personally attended some of them.

