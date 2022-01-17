British PM Boris Johnson attended staffer's farewell party in Dec 2020: The Mirror

(Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a farewell party for his defence adviser in the run-up to Christmas 2020, British paper The Mirror reported on Sunday. Johnson gave a speech at the event to mark defence adviser Captain Steve Higham's Downing Street departure, the report said. The prime minister was at the place "for a few minutes" to thank Higham for his service, the report said, adding that a small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye. The report came as British paper The Telegraph reported Johnson has been questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is i...
Democrats have an opportunity to score a big win with a fight to stop the culture of corruption: columnist
January 16, 2022
Economics columnist Helaine Olen penned a column for the Washington Post Sunday saying that Democrats are squandering a rare opportunity to fight Republicans on their culture of corruption.
"If there is any issue that should be a gimme for a political party seeking support, it’s putting a stop to stock trading by members of Congress and others in senior federal government positions while in office," she explained.
Republicans have been caught dumping stocks ahead of the COVID-19 crisis or ridding themselves of stocks that could dive ahead of international incidents. In one six-year term as a U.S. Senator, David Perdue's (R-GA) made 2,596 stock trades, the most of any other senator by far.
In 2021, 54 members of Congress violated a law that was passed to stop insider trading and prevent conflicts for elected officials, and they're not all Republicans. For some of the members, the issue is that they took too long to submit their filings or their spouse's filings during the COVID pandemic. Others are more serious with members who submitted their filings but left many things off.
Sen. Malinowski (D-NJ) didn't disclose dozens of stock trades in 2020 and 2021. It was only after BusinessInsider asked about them that he showed them on his filings.
Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) didn't disclose more than 700 stock trades. The total was worth up to $10.9 million.
One of the major problems with the existing law is that the fines for violations aren't that substantial. So, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Sen. Jon Ossof (D-GA) introduced a bill that would make it illegal for members to trade stocks at all. It's an issue that is overwhelmingly supported by Americans who believe that people shouldn't be allowed to trade stocks while overseeing businesses, contracts and industries.
"It’s popular. It makes sense," wrote Olen. "This is political low-hanging fruit. Unlike with, say, health care, there are no armies of lobbyists or multimillion-dollar campaigns trying to sway all 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate."
It's a bill that both sides want and it could not only bring the parties together, but it could give Democrats in their home states to talk about a culture of corruption among many Republicans seeking office again.
Olen doesn't think it'll happen because the top leadership in both parties is against it. They stand to lose buckets of cash if they no longer can play the markets.
More ex-staff participated in anti-Trump meeting than expected — and a former official says they're all worried
January 16, 2022
Former Homeland Security adviser Olivia Troye revealed to CNN that the meeting of former officials in the Donald Trump administration had more attendees than anticipated.
Speaking to Jim Acosta on Sunday, Troye explained that the discussions were in the early stages, but were about how they could work together to combat the firmer president's lies.
"It's the first time we've all come together as a group," she said. "This is a group of people that have worked across the Trump administration at varying levels, whether it be national security or more on the political side of the White House, and in different departments. I did find it encouraging that it was a much larger number of people who participated in this meeting than I actually expected it to be. And it was very clear that there is grave concern amongst these circles about what is happening, about the fact that Trump continues to play such a significant role in influencing our U.S. politics, and also what it means for this movement that continues to follow him and the movement that he continues to enable."
He also asked her about the op-ed in the Washington Post by former President Mike Pence, who Troye advised. She said that Pence is clearly giving credence to Trump's election lies.
"I read that op-ed, and while I was, like, okay, finally, you're actually publicly acknowledging that this was an angry mob and it was a dangerous situation that day," said Troye. "But then he doubles back on the claims of election integrity, which is basically code for the big lie. So when he does that, he's by de facto enabling it. That's what he's doing. You're enabling the big lie that almost led to your death. And I think he's doing that because he really has no other choice. He is right now scrambling to figure out where his political home is in the Republican Party."
She explained that if Pence decides that the GOP is the party of Trumpism then his chance at anything in 2024 is "an extreme long shot."
See the conversation below:
Trump-loving Tulsa pastor spits on his hand and smears it on parishioner to prove trusting God isn't easy
January 16, 2022
Tulsa, Oklahoma Pastor Mike Todd delivered a sermon to parishioners Sunday titled "Receiving vision from God might get nasty."
To illustrate his point, he had a man on stage with him, and while speaking to him, he snorted all of the mucus he could muster from his nose and sinuses into his mouth and spit into his hand.
The Transformation Church leader held the mucus and saliva mix as he told the flock that trusting the Lord can be difficult. Sometimes it can be outright disgusting. But the righteous can face anything.
He then smeared the mucus on the forehead and cheeks of the man next to him. The audience erupted with "ew" sounds.
As the man stood with mucus visibly stuck to his cheeks, Pastor Todd explained, "How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle."
According to studies, COVID-19 has spread through the larger aerosolized droplets of spit within things like coughs or sneezes.
Pastor Todd worked with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) in a state-wide day of prayer to protect the state from the pandemic. Sadly, more Oklahomans have died since that day of prayer than before it. Todd was also a supporter of Donald Trump but only after he met with 900 other evangelical pastors who he said convinced him.
Hope Is Rising. Thank you to Pastor Mike Todd and pastors from across our state for inviting me to join in prayer & worship for Oklahoma. As we stay united in prayer for our state we will continue to take proactive measures against #COVID19 & we will get through this together.pic.twitter.com/AKC1MHOp6Z— Governor Kevin Stitt (@Governor Kevin Stitt) 1585320989
See the incident below:
Pastor Mike Todd spits and puts his spit on person’s face in the middle of a pandemic!! *NEW* www.youtube.com
