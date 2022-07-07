'British Trump' Boris Johnson joked he was acting like Japanese soldier still fighting after WWII was over: report
President Donald J. Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continue to talk at the conclusion of their working breakfast meeting Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Hotel du Palais Biarritz in Biarritz, France, site of the G7 Summit. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff is talking, according to an exclusive report from Bloomberg News.

Among the things revealed by the staff, as Johnson was finalizing his resignation, he confessed he was like a Japanese WWII soldier.

"Boris Johnson joked to staff he’d acted like a Japanese soldier fighting in the woods after the end of World War II by trying to cling to power last night," said the report. It was after that Johnson decided he would resign.

Johnson spent most of Thursday being mocked as the British version of Donald Trump on social media, even after he announced his resignation. The hashtag accused him of being a liar, cheater, corrupt and "rubbish."

"Earlier, Johnson told his newly-formed, caretaker cabinet -- which will govern the country while a new prime minister is selected by Conservative MPs and party members -- that he would not seek to implement new policies or 'make major changes of direction,'" a statement said, according to Bloomberg.


