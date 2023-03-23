Boston radio show producer suspended after blurting out anti-Asian slur while on air

A morning producer at a Massachusetts radio station has been suspended after he used an ethnic slur on air to describe an ESPN journalist, WFXT-TV reported.

During The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday, the discussion centered around a Boston city councilor’s proposed ban on the sale of miniature bottles of alcohol, commonly referred to as “nips.” Co-hosts Greg Hill, Jermaine Wiggins, and Courtney Cox then ranked what their favorite brands are. That's when producer Chris Curtis chimed in, saying, “I’d probably go Mina Kimes."

Kimes is of Korean descent on her mother's side. As Michael M. Ego, a Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Connecticut pointed out to WFXT, "nips" is a derogatory slur for people of Asian descent.

Responding to the criticism, Curtis began Thursday’s show by saying his comment was "a pathetic, failed attempt at a one-liner."

"... I attempted to bring up Mila Kunis, which was not really that funny, sophomoric, and sexist,” Curtis said. “But for reasons I don’t understand, I said Mina Kimes. That was never the intention for me to say her name. It had nothing to do with the subject matter and it dragged her into a controversy through no fault of her own regarding a slur and her race.”

“I want to apologize to Mina Kimes, I want to apologize for a stupid attempt at a joke...I want the listeners to know I failed on Tuesday. I want you to know this is not who I am," he added.

According to Curtis, his suspension will last until Wednesday.

