Hurricane-force winds drive massive fire between Denver and Boulder in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency as multiple fires have erupted in size due to hurricane-force winds coming off the Rocky Mountain Front.
"Residents of two Colorado towns have been told to evacuate because of wildfires driven by 'historic' 80-100 mph winds, officials said Thursday. At least six people are being treated for injuries related to one of the fires," CNN reported Thursday.
CBS Denver's Dillon Thomas reported Centura Health had evacuated patients from Avista Adventist Hospital and moved the patients to Longmont and St. Anthony.
Fire continues to burn near Avista Hospital.
The winds were so fierce one building collapsed.
Discount Tire at 64th and Simms in Arvada collapsed in high winds. Debris all over the parking lot and some cars with smashed windows.
A meteorologists noted atmospheric waves could be seen in the fire's smoke plume.
The WAVES in the atmosphere are clearly evident in the smoke plume from the Marshall Fire near Boulder, Colorado. This is causing very erratic fire conditions along the Front Range. Winds will begin to ease in the next 2 hours.
Sickening radar imagery of the fires around Boulder that's gotten much worse since initial tweet 2 hours ago.
Here are some images of the fire:
Nearly 600 homes known lost in #MarshallFire - hotels, shopping centers hit. Fire at 1600 acres but it grows by the minute in raging winds. "Tens of thousands" evacuated. Help arriving from all over. "The end won't come until the wind subsides" -Boulder Co Sheriff
Genuinely hard to believe this is happening in late December in Boulder, CO. But take a record warm & dry fall, only 1 inch of snow so far this season, & add an extreme (100mph+) downslope windstorm...and extremely fast moving/dangerous fires are the result.
#BREAKING: Cars flipping around and going wrong way on U.S. 36 to escape fast-moving wildfire.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the fires burning in Boulder County.
Please view the official evacuation area for the #MarshallFire at this point. Also, areas just north of S. Boulder Rd. between Cherryvale/76th up to Arapahoe Rd is in pre-evac notice.
Map of the fire, with Boulder in the Northwest corner and downtown Denver in the Southeast corner:
Boulder fire map.Boulder Emergency Operations Center map.