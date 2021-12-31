Hurricane-force winds drive massive fire between Denver and Boulder in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency as multiple fires have erupted in size due to hurricane-force winds coming off the Rocky Mountain Front.

"Residents of two Colorado towns have been told to evacuate because of wildfires driven by 'historic' 80-100 mph winds, officials said Thursday. At least six people are being treated for injuries related to one of the fires," CNN reported Thursday.

CBS Denver's Dillon Thomas reported Centura Health had evacuated patients from Avista Adventist Hospital and moved the patients to Longmont and St. Anthony.

The winds were so fierce one building collapsed.

A meteorologists noted atmospheric waves could be seen in the fire's smoke plume.

Here are some images of the fire:





















































Map of the fire, with Boulder in the Northwest corner and downtown Denver in the Southeast corner:

Boulder fire map. Boulder Emergency Operations Center map.







