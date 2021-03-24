Boulder shooter was 'previously known' to the FBI: report
Boulder shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (Photo: Screen capture)

The Boulder, Colorado shooter who opened fire at a grocery store Monday evening was previously known to the FBI, a New York Times report revealed.

According to a report the alleged shooter was convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge against another high school student in 2018. The brother of the shooter said that he had profound mental health issues and had been bullied extensively while in school. He told police at the time that the assault was in response to insults and ethnic taunts. Fellow students remembered him as someone with a "fierce temper," the Times said.

"The suspect's identity was previously known to the F.B.I. because he was linked to another individual under investigation by the bureau, according to law enforcement officials," said the report.

