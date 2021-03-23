Boulder police officer among multiple fatalities at fatal shooting: authorities
Screengrab.

Authorities in Colorado offered few details on a fatal mass shooting that occurred on Monday at a King Soopers in Boulder.

Authorities did announce that a Boulder Police Department officer had been killed, but refused to reveal how many people had died in the shooting despite being pressed multiple times by members of the press.

Police said they wanted to notify victims' families before they would even reveal the number of people killed and refused to confirm reports there were six victims.

They also said they had no information on the shooters' motive.

At the end of the press conference it was announced that Boulder Police would release more information on Monday evening.

Watch:

Boulder www.youtube.com