Colorado NRA-linked group praised the striking down of a local gun ordinance one week before Boulder shooting

Just one week before the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, the Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA) publicly praised a court ruling striking down a gun control ordinance passed by Boulder city council, Newsweek reports.

In a March 17 post to Twitter, CSSA, which is the official state association of the National Rifle Association in Colorado, praised a "legal win" over the City of Boulder.

"[The judge] ruled that the city of Boulder's ban on possessing and transferring commonly-possessed 'assault weapons' and ten-round magazines was pre-empted by state law and struck them down," read a NRA Institute of Legal Action statement that was shared by CSSA.

In a Twitter post this Tuesday the group said that in the wake of the shooting, now is not the time to discuss gun control and warned against "emotional sensationalism" in regards the mass shooting that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

"[W]e must rally around those who are enduring the loss of those whom they knew, loved and cherished. We must not provide notoriety, fame, or press to a murderous monster," the Twitter post read. "Do not speak the killer's name. Do no write the killer's name. Do not post the killer's name. This person deserves nothing to be remembered of him.

"There will be a time for debate on gun laws. There will be a time for a discussion on motives. There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time. Today is the time for grieving and healing," the post continued.