Shocking videos emerge of mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado

Shocking videos posted online purport to show the aftermath of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

"The Boulder Police Department is warning people to stay away from the King Soopers store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive because of an active shooter at the store," The Denver Post reported Monday. "The King Soopers store anchors a large shopping center in the southern part of Boulder, a few blocks from Fairview High School. The Boulder Valley School District is on spring break this week. District spokeswoman Randy Barber said to his knowledge no students or staff were in any of the buildings near the King Soopers on Monday."

"A YouTube user was livestreaming from the scene starting at roughly 2:30 p.m. His video showed what appear to be shooting victims, and police approaching the front of the badly damaged store in an armored vehicle. He claimed he was still hearing gunshots from within the store while taking cover in the parking lot," the newspaper reported.

Shocking videos were posted from the scene:

