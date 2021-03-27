'Do not fly Delta': Keith Olbermann calls for boycott to 'ruin' airline over Georgia voter suppression
Companies headquartered in Georgia continue to receive fierce pushback after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a voter suppression bill into law.

On Saturday, broadcaster Keith Olbermann called for a boycott of Delta Airlines over the legislation after the company reportedly put out an internal communication praising the efforts of the company's lobbyists to make the bill slightly less draconian.

"Do not fly Delta. Do not spend money with Delta. Boycott Delta. Ruin Delta," Olbermann tweeted, using the hashtag #BoycottDelta.

The former ESPN announcer also called for Major League Baseball to punish Georgia by moving the All-Star game from Atlanta.