Trump is livid at Biden's star-studded inauguration after celebrities boycotted his own: report

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that outgoing President Donald Trump is privately enraged that more celebrities are willing to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration than went to his own.

"Since Jan. 6, every day has dumped more bad news on the president, including his historic second impeachment," reported Mary Jordan. "But one person close to the president said it can be hard to predict what will bother him most and that even with all that was going on, he was particularly upset that Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and other stars agreed to perform as part of Biden's inaugural celebrations."

"President Trump, in his days as the star of 'The Apprentice' reality-TV show, often attended star-studded events," said the report. "A believer in the power of being associated with marquee names, he hired Elton John and Billy Joel to sing at his and Melania's wedding in 2005. But his harsh rhetoric, hard-line immigration policy and other stances during the 2016 campaign led Hollywood to largely boycott his inauguration. Now as Trump rages about what he describes as unfair treatment from all sides — from people he hired, from businesses he helped with his policies, from members of his own party and even from celebrities — his wife just shrugs and moves on."

Trump and his allies have always been sensitive about the low turnout for his inauguration, with his first press secretary, Sean Spicer, flat-out lying that he got record attendance.