Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of assaulting her in aircraft lavatory — then beating their kids: lawsuit

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast detailed stark new claims of physical abuse alleged by movie star Angelina Jolie against her former husband Brad Pitt in a cross-complaint filed as part of litigation over their control of a winery.

The dispute has been acrimonious, with Pitt alleging that the sale of the winery to a Russian oligarch was calculated to "harm" him — but Jolie is escalating, and she described in vivid detail an alleged assault by Pitt against her and two of their six children on a private jet in 2016.

"In it, Jolie claims that Pitt became enraged over her being 'too deferential' to their children, and began screaming at her in one of the aircraft’s restrooms. He then allegedly grabbed her and shook her before slamming her into the wall and punching the ceiling," reported Justin Rohrlich. "'As she exited, one of their children asked, ‘Are you ok, mommy?’'... 'Pitt yelled back, ‘No, mommy’s not ok’ and started deriding Jolie with insults.'"

The filing goes on to allege that "when one of the kids stepped in and 'verbally defended' Jolie, Pitt 'lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him.

"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow," the filing continues. "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.'"

The complaint further alleges Pitt spent the flight alternately lurking in the back of the aircraft and coming out to yell and curse at everyone, at one point pouring beer on Jolie and red wine on the children, until he fell asleep.

This marks the first time Jolie has gone public about the real reason for their divorce; in her suit, she outlines that she was only forced to reveal these details because Pitt's suit effectively could force her to rejoin the business and work with him if successful.

