Brad Raffensperger told Jan. 6 Committee Trump's phone call to 'find' votes was a 'threat'

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Jan. 6 Committee that he viewed a telephone call from then-President Donald Trump as a "threat."

On Tuesday, the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 released a transcript of Raffensperger's interview about the infamous phone call following the 2020 presidential election.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said, according to previously-released audio of the call.

Raffensperger said he viewed the president's remarks as a "hollow threat."

According to the transcript, Raffensperger said Trump made a "veiled" suggestion that the secretary of state had broken the law.

"And did you take it as a veiled threat, coming from the head of the executive branch, who oversees the Department of Justice?" the interviewer asked.

"I understood the positional power that the President of the United States of America has, and I heard what he was saying," Raffensperger explained. "And he was alleging, really, accusing us of doing something illegal, something criminal, but I knew we followed the law. It was a hollow threat, but it was, I feel, a threat."

The Georgia official speculated Trump could have "people knock on your door and make your life miserable" with investigations and Justice Department actions.

"And I'm sorry he's disappointed, but he lost the election in Georgia," he added.