'He must know that he lost': Georgia secretary of state blows off Trump's request to 'decertify' election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday responded to former President Donald Trump's call to "decertify" the results of the 2020 presidential election in his state.

Trump sent Raffensperger a letter on Friday asking him to start "decertifying" the election, and the Georgia Republican went on CNN to directly shoot down the president's request.

What's more, he said that Trump himself likely knew he didn't win Georgia last year.

"I think at some level he must know that he did lose the election because his advisers, his lawyers told him that he lost the election," he said. "In fact, books are coming out that told him where the polling was coming into the election. But people use elections and this narrative to really disrupt and destroy confidence in the election process."

Raffensperger then outlined all of the double-and-triple-checking his office did to make sure the results of the election in his state were correct.

"We've done three counts on this: The initial count, the 100 percent hand recount, and then did a final scan count, and all three results were very close. At the end of the day, President Trump came up short in Georgia."

Watch the video below.





