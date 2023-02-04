Legal expert worries new book could hamper Manhattan Trump investigation

An explosive new tell-all book by ex-Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz runs the risk of helping former President Donald Trump’s defense “in countless ways” because of its timing, legal expert Andrew Weissmann argued today.

Pomerantz’s book, “People vs. Donald Trump An Inside Account,” hits the shelves Tuesday after its prime target – Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg – failed to prevent its publication. Pomerantz resigned from Bragg’s office in February 2022 in protest over what he saw as Bragg’s bungling of a probe into Trump’s finances.

Weissmann, who served as lead prosecutor in the Mueller probe of Trump, wrote a book review today in the Washington Post that defended much of Pomerantz’s legal perspective but ultimately questioned its timing now that Bragg has reopened the investigation of Trump’s finances.

“if charges are brought, this book is certainly going to be used in countless ways by the defense, including to claim selective prosecution, to try to change venues and to undermine government witnesses,” Weissmann wrote. “If the book improperly hurts an eventual Trump prosecution, one wonders if having this account, at this time, will have been worth it.”

