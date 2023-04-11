Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan in effort to block Republicans from interfering in Trump criminal case
Jim Jordan, Alvin Bragg (Both photos via AFP

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) in a move to block House Republicans from interfering in his criminal case against former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

According to The Times' report, the suit is an "extraordinary" move that "accuses Mr. Jordan of a ‘brazen and unconstitutional attack’ on the prosecution of Mr. Trump and a ‘transparent campaign to intimidate and attack’ the district attorney.”

Bragg accuses Jordan of partaking in “a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, making demands for confidential documents and testimony from the District Attorney himself as well as his current and former employees and officials."

Jordan announced on Monday that his committee plans to hold a "field hearing" in New York City on April 17, which will accuse Bragg of being too focused on the prosecution of Trump at the expense of focusing on Manhattan's crime rate.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.

