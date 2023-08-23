Brainwave patterns linked to early minor hallucinations could predict cognitive decline in Parkinson’s patients
Brain

New research provides evidence that the presence of early minor hallucinations in Parkinson’s disease patients, along with specific patterns of brainwave activity, can serve as indicators of more rapid cognitive decline. The findings, published in Nature Mental Health, have important implications for the early identification of cognitive impairment and the potential for interventions to mitigate its effects in patients with Parkinson’s disease. There is a pressing need to detect and intervene in neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease at an early stage, before they advance to a poi...

Science