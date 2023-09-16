Brazil's president calls U.S. economic embargo on Cuba 'illegal,' condemns terrorist list label

BRASILIA (Reuters) - On his first trip to Cuba during his third term in office, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the embargo imposed by the United States on the island "illegal" and denounced the island's inclusion on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Former U.S. President Donald Trump included the island nation on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, and though the Biden administration has reversed other Trump-era measures, it has so far not removed Cuba from the list. "Cuba has been an advocate of fairer global governance. And to this day it is the victim ...