Mississippi Supreme Court slaps down Brett Favre's latest attempt to get out of welfare fraud lawsuit

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit over millions of dollars of misspent welfare money that was intended for people in poverty, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled.

According to NBC News, the ruling comes after a circuit court judge denied Favre's request to be removed from the lawsuit. He then brought his request to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Previous report revealed that millions of federal welfare dollars set aside for the state's poorest people were squandered on other pet projects, some of which Favre supported from 2016 to 2019.

Favre has not been criminally charged in the scheme.

Attorneys for Mississippi say Favre took $1.1 million from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program “for speeches he never made.”

“Favre repaid that, but he has neither repaid the $1.7 million he arranged for his drug company, Prevacus, to receive in exchange for giving Nancy New stock, nor the $5 million he orchestrated the USM Athletic Department to receive for a volleyball facility,” the state attorneys wrote.

Read more at NBC News.