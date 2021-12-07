Trump considered spiking Kavanaugh’s nomination over ‘I like beer’ testimony: report
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, composite image.

Donald Trump "strongly considered" withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, according to a new report by Politico.

"It wasn’t because of accusations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford while in high school, but because he’d professed that he 'liked beer' during his hearings and was, in Trump’s estimation, being too apologetic," Meridith McGraw reported. "Meadows writes that Trump, a teetotaler who was 'extremely put off' by Kavanaugh’s professed affection for suds, proposed the idea of dropping Kavanaugh during a flight on Air Force One while Meadows was still a sitting congressman."

BuzzFeed News compiled a highlight reel of all the time Kavanaugh discussed his appreciation of beer.



Kavanaugh's "I like beer" remark was parodied by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with Matt Damon portraying the conservative jurist.

"Look, I like beer. Okay. I like beer. Boys like beer. Girls like beer. I like beer. I like beer!" Damon shouted.

