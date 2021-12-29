Racist allegedly called himself 'Alex Jones' as he hurled vicious slurs at 5th graders – then the FBI raided his home

A Kentucky man is being investigated by the FBI after he allegedly accessed a school's virtual learning session and started hurling violent and racist insults at 5th graders who were taking the class via Zoom in October of last year, NOLA.com reports.
The suspect, Brian Adams, allegedly told the majority Black students, “You all are a bunch of dirty n—-s.” He is also accused of saying, “I am gonna hang you by the tree." According to police, children on the Zoom call were very distressed by the incident and began crying.
The Zoom class was being run by Jefferson Parish public schools in Louisiana.
After teachers booted him from the session and created another, Adams somehow accessed that one as well and resumed hurling insults.
"The following day, two students notified administrators of a YouTube video showing Adams’ purported Zoombombing. The video was posted on a page called “Arch angel gaming" and contained footage of Google searches for images of swastikas," NOLA.com reports. "Adams is accused of using the handle 'alex jones' during the Zoombombing, an apparent reference to the far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist of the same name. The handle led officials to Adams, 45, of Paintsville, Kentucky, after accessing records from Zoom and Google."
After tracking down his identity, agents raided the home where Adams was living. While interrogating him, he admitted to the "Zoombombing" incident. Adams also admitted to stealing more than $1,000 worth of computer equipment by using Best Buy rewards points he had stolen from the internet.
While he hasn't been charged with a crime, he's suspected of committing felonies such as interference with federally protected activities, threatening interstate communications and wire fraud, which can carry one year, five years and 20 years in prison, respectively.