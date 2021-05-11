Brian Kemp will be arrested for not overturning the Georgia election: Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood
On Monday, Newsweek reported that far-right attorney Lin Wood — a longtime purveyor of election fraud conspiracy theories — has confidently predicted the arrest of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and multiple other state officials for not overturning President Joe Biden's win in Georgia.

"In a video posted to Twitter early Monday by @PatriotTakes, Wood tells an unnamed interviewer that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoffrey Duncan, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, and Attorney General Chris Carr will all be arrested soon," reported Cammy Pedroja. "Wood didn't specify the allegations against the Georgia officials that led to this predictions. Last year, Kemp, Duncan, Raffensperger and Carr repeatedly refused Trump's request to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state."

"It's called election fraud," said Wood. "That's not a good crime to commit ... That's pretty close to treason."

Wood has spearheaded multiple lawsuits to try to reverse election results from 2020, all of which were smacked down. Wood, who faces professional sanctions from the Georgia Bar for his antics, is ironically also facing an investigation that he committed voter fraud by casting a ballot in Georgia while living in South Carolina.

Watch below: