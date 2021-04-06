Kemp's voter suppression crusade may give him 'a shield against Trump's vengeance mission': NYT reporter
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp seems to have won back some conservative support thanks to his decision to champion his state's voter suppression bill that limits ballot drop boxes and makes it illegal for non-poll workers to hand out bottles of water to voters waiting in line.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman writes on Twitter that Kemp's embrace of the Georgia voting bill may give him a reprieve from what was expected to be a fierce primary challenge funded by former President Donald Trump next year.

"Trump latest statement attacking Kemp over the new GA election law underscores a point a smart R made to me -- the highly controversial issue gives Kemp something of a shield against Trump's vengeance mission to find a primary challenger to Kemp and could help him with R voters," Haberman writes.

Trump has been on the warpath against both Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the Georgia officials refused to help him overturn President Joe Biden's 12,000-vote win in the Peach State last year.