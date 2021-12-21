Fox News host praises Jesus Christ's parents for finding a manger during the busy holiday season
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said on Tuesday that he gives Jesus Christ's earthly parents "full credit" for finding a manger to have their child during the busy "holiday season."

Kilmeade launched into the rant after co-host Carley Shimkus reported that inflation is impacting the "12 Days of Christmas."

"I know we had this conversation before, but were the animals used, were their breaths used to heat Jesus?" Kilmeade wondered. "Remember the animals would go around because it was so cold in Bethlehem. I get them confused. It was so cold at that time, the animals breathed on him to keep him warm."

"Keep in mind," co-host Steve Doocy advised, "the story, I'm sure you remember this, the reason they were in essentially the stable was because there was no room at the inn."

"They weren't there because animals were going to breathe on them," Doocy added.

Kilmeade then praised Mary and Joseph.

"I give them full credit for overcoming the capacity of the holiday season and finding a manger to have the baby," Kilmeade announced.

"It wasn't a holiday yet," Doocy pointed out.

"That's true," Kilmeade agreed after a moment of thought. "But there was a lot of people shopping."

"For a hotel," Doocy replied.

"Because it's a future holiday," Kilmeade concluded.

