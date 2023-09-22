Road rage judge shot at 5 cars before ramming woman's vehicle: report

An Oklahoma judge has been arrested in Austin, Texas, and accused of a gun-fueled road rage incident, reported KFOR on Friday.

According to the arrest report, Judge Brian Lovell, who works at the county courthouse in Enid, fired shots at five cars at an intersection east of downtown, hitting some of them. Then, roughly two miles away, police were called after Lovell allegedly slammed into a woman's car in his SUV.

After they argued, Lovell allegedly hit the woman's car on purpose a second time and tried to push it into oncoming vehicles.

According to the report, professional discipline of Lovell, who has not heard any cases since his arrest on September 11, will be up to the Oklahoma state legislature.

This is not the first time this year that a local judge has made national headlines this year for a violent crime arrest.

Over the summer, a judge in California confessed to shooting his wife during a drunken argument, leading police to arrest him and discover a giant arsenal of weapons at his house.