Medical examiner rules Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes: report

The Capitol Police officer thought to have been killed by pro-Trump insurrectionists actually died of natural causes, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

"Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection, the District's chief medical examiner has ruled. The ruling, released Monday, likely will make it difficult for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges in the officer's death. Two men are accused of assaulting Sicknick by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him during the siege," the newspaper reported.

"In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick's throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries," the newspaper reported. "The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said 'all that transpired played a role in his condition.'"

Sicknick's remains are interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Police said that Sicknick, who joined the Capitol Police in 2008, collapsed after he had returned to his office following the riot and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The case is being investigated by D.C. police, who handle all deaths in the District, along with the Capitol Police and the FBI," The Post reported. "Acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a Jan. 8 statement that Sicknick died of "the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol." He promised that local and federal authorities would 'spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.'"