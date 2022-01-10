‘Monster’ Trump is responsible for my brother’s death: Brian Sicknick’s older brother
Ken Sicknick on Monday responded to the death of his younger brother, Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick, following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"Just hours from now, a federal judge will consider for the first time whether former President Trump is immune from legal liability related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters," CNN's John Berman reported. "Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick bravely fought to protect the Capitol that day and later died. The New Jersey native, military veteran was only 42."

"I know this was the one-year anniversary of your brother's death," Berman said. "What does that day mean to you?"

"It changed my view of a lot of things. it changed my view of the -- I mean, I'm going to be pejorative — the monster that created the situation to begin with," he explained. "It changed my view of how people react to media events. It's become quite tribal, whether you're on one side or the other."

"I do want to ask you, you referred to, and these were your words, the 'monster' responsible for all of this. I think you're talking about the former President Donald Trump and this is the way he talks about that day," Berman said, introducing a clip of Trump.

"They never show helicopter pictures of that incredible crowd because it's the largest crowd I have ever spoken before," Trump said. "I never had a crowd -- I have never seen a crowd that big."

Berman asked Sicknick what it was like to hear Trump bragging about his crowd size.

"He's a narcissist," Sicknick replied. "Not once — at least that I heard — has he ever mentioned the five police officers that died because of the events of that day."

"He's so blinded by his own -- by himself — that he can't see what he caused, the pain. I mean, just the damage to the Capitol building alone. And all he can think about is how many people were at his rally. The guy is -- I can't say any more because we will probably have to censor it."

Watch:

