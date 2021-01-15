FBI investigating more than 30 suspects in killing of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick: report

The FBI is now investigating 37 people regarding the death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died due to an injury he sustained during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the New York Times reports.

As the Capitol was breached by a violent mob, Sicknick was struck by a fire extinguisher. According to an FBI memo on the incident, 14 other officers were injured during the riot.

"Since the Jan. 6 siege, intelligence officials have seen Chinese, Iranian and Russian efforts to fan the violent rhetoric, according to a joint threat assessment dated Thursday," the Times reports. "The amplification is consistent with previous efforts to take advantage of divisive Republican rhetoric, such as the Russian efforts to amplify disinformation spread by Mr. Trump during the campaign about the security of mail-in voting."